ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 20,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 66,580 shares.The stock last traded at $64.64 and had previously closed at $63.57.

ProShares Ultra Technology Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.71.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the first quarter worth $70,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,202 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

