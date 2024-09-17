Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 234,981 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,848,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 234,981 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.3% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.47% of Oracle worth $1,814,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $170.37 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $173.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.57. The firm has a market cap of $472.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

