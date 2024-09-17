Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 154,600 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,876,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154,600 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 3.73% of FormFactor worth $174,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at $644,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 262,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter worth about $664,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 18,293 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 16.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $185,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,742,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FormFactor news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,961.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $185,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,276 shares in the company, valued at $24,742,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,770 shares of company stock worth $908,894 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.64. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $63.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $197.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

