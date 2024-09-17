Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,981,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,049 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 11.05% of LivaNova worth $327,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 117.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in LivaNova by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

LivaNova Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -81.32 and a beta of 1.00.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

