Primecap Management Co. CA Has $585.52 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.15% of ASML worth $585,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Down 1.6 %

ASML stock opened at $803.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $892.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $944.45. The firm has a market cap of $316.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

