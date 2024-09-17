Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,618,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636,108 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 12.9% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,761,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total transaction of $15,547,105.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,556,910 shares in the company, valued at $88,033,404,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 451,900 shares of company stock worth $418,732,178. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $924.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $897.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $835.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $878.22 billion, a PE ratio of 136.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

