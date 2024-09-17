Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,675,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,387 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.64% of DuPont de Nemours worth $215,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $85.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

