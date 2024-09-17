Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 1,997,010 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 462.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,428,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997,010 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $253,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 32.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,000,318 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $104,413,000 after acquiring an additional 242,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,349,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,073 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 42,222 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $129.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.61. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America upgraded Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.05.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

