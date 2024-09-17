Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Short Interest Update

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 666,400 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the August 15th total of 469,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Premier Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Premier Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PFC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.49. 166,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,472. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.26. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $110.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Premier Financial will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Premier Financial

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $35,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,272.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dennis E. Rose, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,114 shares in the company, valued at $953,231.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $35,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $669,272.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the second quarter worth $315,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 8.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the second quarter worth $219,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 66.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 326,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 129,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

