PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

PPG Industries Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $127.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $118.07 and a 1 year high of $151.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

