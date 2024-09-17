Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,708,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 8,014,586 shares.The stock last traded at $1.85 and had previously closed at $1.81.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $0.74 to $0.78 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNY. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 279,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 77.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

