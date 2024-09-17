Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 84.2 %
Plum Acquisition Corp. I stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. 47,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,924. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.69.
Plum Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile
