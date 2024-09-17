Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Short Interest Up 29.6% in August

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 424,300 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 327,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Plexus Trading Up 0.3 %

Plexus stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.63. The company had a trading volume of 161,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,745. Plexus has a 1-year low of $87.21 and a 1-year high of $132.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Plexus

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,028,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,028,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 6,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total transaction of $841,042.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,076.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,834 in the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 36,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.