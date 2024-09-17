Plancorp LLC Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Plancorp LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $27,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEV. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 target price on the stock. Daiwa America raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.64.

GE Vernova Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $229.93 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $231.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.00.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

