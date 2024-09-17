Plancorp LLC Sells 62 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Plancorp LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,337,000 after buying an additional 147,945 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,188,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,266,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,086,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,281 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $197.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.95 and its 200-day moving average is $187.36. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $201.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.