Plancorp LLC Lowers Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Plancorp LLC reduced its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,328 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Plancorp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Plancorp LLC owned about 1.31% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $56,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7,831.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,744,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,020 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 115.1% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,558 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,345,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,578,000 after purchasing an additional 236,019 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,570,000 after buying an additional 174,960 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,728,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,180,000 after buying an additional 59,930 shares in the last quarter.

AVDE stock opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.56. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $66.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

