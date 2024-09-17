Plancorp LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $365.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $359.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.