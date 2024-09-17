Plancorp LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Plancorp LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,037 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,616,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,771,000 after purchasing an additional 558,711 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 269,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,563,000 after buying an additional 24,467 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 116,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after buying an additional 33,461 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 753,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,700,000 after acquiring an additional 84,477 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONV opened at $82.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.81. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $82.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.389 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.