Plancorp LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 5.3% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $121,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $277.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.46. The company has a market cap of $416.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

