Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 27,242 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,242 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.30. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

