Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,741 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $166.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.11. The company has a market capitalization of $185.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

