Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires 340 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 5,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

EFA opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

