Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the August 15th total of 207,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 138,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Phoenix Motor Price Performance

PEV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,447. Phoenix Motor has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61.

Get Phoenix Motor alerts:

Phoenix Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems, and light and medium duty electric vehicles in the United States and internationally. It provides chargers, electric forklifts, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, utility and service trucks, flatbed and cargo trucks, and walk-in vans.

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.