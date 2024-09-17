Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the August 15th total of 207,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 138,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Phoenix Motor Price Performance
PEV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,447. Phoenix Motor has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61.
Phoenix Motor Company Profile
