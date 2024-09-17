Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.55

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.55 and last traded at $22.41, with a volume of 28341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $909.29 million, a P/E ratio of 67.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 89.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

