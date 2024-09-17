Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million.
Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Performance
PBSV opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.09.
About Pharma-Bio Serv
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pharma-Bio Serv
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- PENN Entertainment Eyes ESPN BET to Score Big in 2024 NFL Season
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Don’t Miss Out: NETGEAR’s Turnaround Signals Big Potential
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Boston Scientific: Why This MedTech Giant Isn’t Slowing Down
Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.