Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Announces Earnings Results

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PBSV opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. Pharma-Bio Serv has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

