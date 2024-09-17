Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Announces Earnings Results

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%.
Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PBSV opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. Pharma-Bio Serv has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.
About Pharma-Bio Serv
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pharma-Bio Serv
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Market Got It Wrong—Why Progress Software Deserves a Second Look
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- PENN Entertainment Eyes ESPN BET to Score Big in 2024 NFL Season
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Don’t Miss Out: NETGEAR’s Turnaround Signals Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.