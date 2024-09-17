Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Sells C$56,698.80 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,831 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.80, for a total transaction of C$56,698.80.

Stephen Jonathan Chetner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,700 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.29, for a total transaction of C$38,583.00.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,700 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total transaction of C$39,285.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

PEY stock traded up C$0.25 on Tuesday, hitting C$14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,809. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.79. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$11.09 and a 1 year high of C$15.99. The stock has a market cap of C$2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$256.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$257.10 million. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 32.88%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PEY shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.55.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

