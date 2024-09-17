PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.60

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.60 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35.15 ($0.46), with a volume of 854843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.30 ($0.48).
PetroTal Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £321.34 million, a P/E ratio of 321.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
PetroTal Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. PetroTal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,545.45%.
PetroTal Company Profile
PetroTal Corp. engages in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp. in June 2018.
