Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,847 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 6.3% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $43,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,804,000 after buying an additional 2,013,457 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,757,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,228,000 after purchasing an additional 310,361 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,045 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,273,000 after purchasing an additional 257,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,131,000 after purchasing an additional 217,894 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $84.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average of $76.37.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

