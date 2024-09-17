Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $217.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $217.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.