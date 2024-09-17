Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,764 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWY. Williams Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6,173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 7,098,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 454.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,232 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,759,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,608,000 after acquiring an additional 731,194 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,866,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,405,000 after acquiring an additional 296,675 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,277,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,573,000 after purchasing an additional 288,548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $214.06 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.45 and a 12 month high of $226.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.64. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

