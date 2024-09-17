Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 667 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $141.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.87. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $141.52.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

