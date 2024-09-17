Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,956 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,956,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,875,000 after buying an additional 463,636 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,696,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,905,000 after buying an additional 242,141 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,679,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after buying an additional 362,821 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at about $103,108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,520,000 after buying an additional 208,079 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PAVE opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.24.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.