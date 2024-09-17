Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $374.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $369.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

