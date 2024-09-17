Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $93.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.