Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,114 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,597,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $566.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $488.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

