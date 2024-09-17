Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

