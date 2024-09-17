Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 78,392 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 86.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,392 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 9,923.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 769,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 761,590 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.23.

NYSE DUK opened at $117.70 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $118.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.54 and its 200 day moving average is $103.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

