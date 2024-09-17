Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 470.0% in the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,569,000 after buying an additional 3,108,511 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 9,668.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,779,000 after buying an additional 2,910,015 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $77,523,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,006,000 after buying an additional 1,754,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $89.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

