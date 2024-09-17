Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,864,000. Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2,035.4% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 44,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Honeywell International by 555.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 87,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,623,000 after purchasing an additional 73,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $204.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.34 and its 200 day moving average is $203.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

