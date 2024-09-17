Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 63,750 Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 63,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,348,000. Adtalem Global Education accounts for 1.7% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7,430.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 62,266.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $73.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $80.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $4,814,768.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $4,814,768.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 28,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $2,143,517.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,137.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,440 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,450. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on ATGE

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.