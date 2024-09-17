Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $286,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.46.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $161.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.10. The firm has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $139.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

