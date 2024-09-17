Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Grows Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 36.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in EnerSys by 141.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EnerSys news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843 in the last three months. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm started coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $100.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $83.27 and a 1 year high of $112.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

