Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,322,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $195.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $196.36.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.