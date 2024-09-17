Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 5,145 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the quarter. CF Industries accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CF Industries worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in CF Industries by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CF shares. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $79.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average of $77.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.70. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

