Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,809,000 after acquiring an additional 355,106 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,971,000 after acquiring an additional 134,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its position in Emerson Electric by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,817,000 after acquiring an additional 990,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $102.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.57. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.