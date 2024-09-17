Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 2,992 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INDA. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDA opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average of $54.19. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

