Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 2,875 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.16% of SLR Investment worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

In other SLR Investment news, President Robyn Tannenbaum bought 3,000 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $33,150.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 24,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,796.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SLR Investment news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 56,584 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $724,275.20. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 184,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,478.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Robyn Tannenbaum bought 3,000 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 24,959 shares in the company, valued at $275,796.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 70,584 shares of company stock worth $855,625 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $16.77.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.23 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 9.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 92.13%.

SLRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

