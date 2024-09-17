Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000.

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $65.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.54.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

