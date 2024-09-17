Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,608 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

